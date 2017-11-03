Dälek on the Art of Gold Digging at Le Guess Who Festival’s Mega Record Fair

This year’s Le Guess Who? isn’t just a music festival – the city of Utrecht also hosts the world’s biggest CD and record fair. Here’s Dälek’s Will Brooks on what he’ll be looking for after their performance.

Eric B & Rakim Follow the Leader

This record is one that I had multiple copies of when it first came out in 1988 but I lost [them all] somewhere through the years. Definitely one of my favorite and most inspirational hip hop albums. It’s a big part of why I do what I do.

Tom Petty Wildflowers

I’ve always been a big Tom Petty fan and have a lot of the early Heartbreakers stuff (i.e. Damn The Torpedoes, etc.) on vinyl. Wildflowers is one I have on CD but never bought on vinyl even though it is my favorite Tom Petty album. It has always been on heavy rotation in the studio and in tour vans since I bought it.

Willie Colón Cosa Nuestra

He is someone I always heard as a kid growing up. This particular record with Hector Lavoe features two of my favorite songs, „Che Che Cole“ and „No Me Llores Mas“. Another record that I’ve had digitally but I need to get on vinyl.

Dälek perform at Le Guess Who? on Saturday, 11 November. The full line-up and tickets can be found at the festival website.

SPEX presents Le Guess Who? Festival and Mega Record & CD Fair

09. – 12.11. Utrecht – various locations