Tune-Yards announce new album / go gold digging at Le Guess Who? Festival’s Mega Record Fair

UPDATE: Tune-Yards have just announced that their new album I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life will be out January 19th through 4AD Records. It’s their fourth overall, following 2014’s Nikki Nack. The first single off that album is called „Look At Your Hands“ and can be streamed below.

Annette Peacock X-Dreams

I am ashamed that I hadn’t heard about Annette Peacock sooner – though I think that music history highlights men and obscures the work of game-changing women like all of our patriarchal history, so … not my fault! I started a radio show specifically about female-identifying producers because I wanted to learn about more artists, and Annette Peacock quickly popped to the top of women who were innovating with synthesizers back in the day.

Annette Peacock is just mad genius. Vocals filtered through the MS-20, insane avant-garde brilliant music, her voice, the way she wields these other insane musicians she plays with like a sound sword. It’s like nothing I’ve ever heard before and so inspiring to me as a front woman of a band.

Anyway, I want the vinyl … It’s how this record wants to be listened to, I think!

—

Anything by Rakotozafy

I just discovered Rakotozafy when trying to find this one track from Madagascar that has haunted me ever since I heard it on some compilation CD in the early 2000s. I didn’t find what I was looking for, but I found a song by him, so I’ll look for any record by him. Music from this island is as unusual as you might expect from one of the most unusual places on Earth.

—

Jean Ritchie Child Ballads

Jean Ritchie is a distant cousin from my mom’s side. Come to think of it, my mom probably has this album somewhere but I hate to ask her for her copy. This record is particularly important to how folk music from England ended up in the Appalachian Mountains. Those songs that contain traces of how people traveled and what they carried and how they were changed are a never-ending obsession for me. And Jean Ritchie’s voice is like none other. If you haven’t heard her, please do. I’m sorry never to have met her.

