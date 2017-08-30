Nine Videos For Our Times By … Mount Kimbie

For our new SPEX series artists give an insight into their personal playlists. Today: Mount Kimbie – with nine songs that served as an inspiration for the sounds of their new album Love What Survives.

Robert Wyatt

„Age Of Self“

Kai Campos: Robert Wyatt is an interesting guy because he has been able to make a lot of different music in his career and does not get pigeon-holed. This track – and the whole album called Old Rottenhat – is appealing because it’s very dry and direct and very basic in a way, with the keyboard sounds and drum machines and the bass guitar. Little bits of songs get you thinking and stay with you for a while. Sometimes they come out in the things you end up doing. Of course it’s the artist that you like, but for me it’s more about small moments in songs – they’re something to start off.

Apple And Three Oranges

„I’ll Give You A Ring (When I Come If I Come)“

Maker: I think the vocal melodies in that kind of music definitely resonates with some of the stuff that we do. It inspires us to capture moments in it. It’s all quite simple instrumentation, but still relatively interesting and abstract. But also the actual message in the lyrics is sort of simple and tells a story. I think it’s a really nice story about hope with very honest music backing it.

Campos: Trying to be simple is something that is appealing. In the past it’s been more like reaching forward to slightly obscure songs, to make something interesting out of how much you can obscure the song. Now it goes right the opposite way: there’s no obscure with any kind of effects that would get in the way. It was a choice between two paths – the decision was to go with the most concise and simple one. Over the course of the whole record, it’s just for yourself to be bolder. Going with the simple way sometimes makes things more interesting.

Suicide

„Cheree“

Campos: I was trying to rip off this sound, because I really love the drum machine sound with the high pitches and the dum-dum-dum-dum.

Maker: Initially, when Kai was sending a few ideas way long ago, I didn’t connect with the sounds he was going for. But then, over time, his influences made way more sense. We’re both listening to quite a lot of soul stuff. But this stuff was using these particular drum machine sounds. There was a night when Kai played me all these Suicide albums and I got excited about the fact that it was the same drum machines basically but used in a very different way that had a lot more momentum and was always celebrated – more than just being a backing.

Sonic Youth

„Reena“

Campos: This has been in my head for years and years and years. This particular sound! Again, it’s very dry. Flat. I normally don’t write songs with a guitar, so it was a challenge for me to incorporate these sounds into our own. And it was also like: Is this okay to put it on a Mount Kimbie album? You decide: it is! That makes the world of what we’re doing slightly bigger. Just that decision to run with it. Disconnecting yourself from the little house you built yourself into when you’re in a band. You wanna feel like you’re learning something new. I’m not a massive Sonic Youth fan, it’s just every now and again something that it really hits me.