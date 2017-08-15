Anger & Resistance No. 15: Ishmael Butler (Shabazz Palaces), USA – „New actions are required“

Print issue SPEX No. 375 focuses upon anger and resistance in pop culture. For this reason SPEX invited artists from all over the globe to answer the question: Is Anger An Energy? Read the full-length interviews online only. Today: Ishmael Butler (Shabazz Palaces) from the USA.

What does anger mean to you? And how important is resistance for you?

Anger is often the catalyst to discovering my truths. And to look out at the world and see what is necessary to resist.

How and against what are you protesting?

I am protesting against the proliferation of personal devices by using their inherent jealousy of human life against them.

„I feel pop cultural protests are smothered by the tenets that govern that ephemeral realm. But they can inspire in unpredictable powerful ways.“

Taking a look at the current state of the world, does your urge to take a stand, to speak out, to act get stronger?

New actions are required. A new way of communicating and spreading ideas. A reimagining of meaning itself. Some new language outside of arranged symbols and petrified ideologies.

Is there room for more than symbolic protest within the realm pop culture? How can pop culture bring about change, even beyond the already converted?

I feel pop cultural protests are smothered by the tenets that govern that ephemeral realm. But they can inspire in unpredictable powerful ways.

What is the most urgent cause of your art?

Instinct and the abolishment of power.

