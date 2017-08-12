Anger & Resistance No. 14: Mary Ocher, Russia / Israel / Germany – „We all know capitalism is dangerous“

Print issue SPEX No. 375 focuses upon anger and resistance in pop culture. For this reason SPEX invited artists from all over the globe to answer the question: Is Anger An Energy? Today: Mary Ocher. Her multiethnic background ranges from Russia over Israel to Germany. Read her full-length statement on the current global political situation online only.

Our approval or disapproval of societal events depends heavily on which part of the world we are living in, what information circulates around us, where we grew up, our class, our ideological conviction. It seems that Europe has only recently entered a state of alertness that had been absent for a couple of decades, given the recent direct turmoils in Europe before that have been in the Balkans in the 1990s.

I grew up in Israel, where the late 90s and 00s have been just as turbulent and I have not experienced much quietness in between. Dwelling on other issues than human rights in the media seemed like escapism, a luxury: fear of facing reality, cowardly turning into apolitical stances while covering eyes and ears. In many ways, with the worsening of safety conditions and the rise of xenophobia the world seems a little more familiar: I see history picking us up where it had previously left us – leaving a big blank of confusion.

„what do we do? Which way do we now turn? Does it even matter?“

In many parts of the world – I dare say, by far most parts of the world – individuals do not live in such lush conditions. Perhaps a certain instability might teach us how precious our position is, with its protective layers of social benefits, living standards, health care, availability of goods, the means to acquire them.

We all know capitalism is dangerous, consumerism is bad, that politicians do not write their own speeches, nor often do they mean what they say. We know that companies are trying to sell us the same brands in disguise of eco-friendly, fair-priced rubbish, that social media controls our every move – what do we do then? Which way do we now turn? Does it even matter?

