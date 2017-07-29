Anger & Resistance No. 10: Niq Mhlongo, South Africa – „Anger is a curse“

Print issue SPEX No. 375 focuses upon anger and resistance in pop culture. For this reason SPEX invited artists from all over the globe to answer the question: Is Anger An Energy? Read the full-length interviews online only. Today: Niq Mhlongo from South Africa.

What does anger mean to you? And how important is resistance for you?

Anger is the unnecessary self-inflicted pain that has been allowed to ripen inside a person’s body without check. It is closely connected to a person’s vulnerability, helplessness, and powerlessness. It is a curse. Like a swing found at a children playground, anger keeps you going but does not necessarily get you anywhere. Resistance is very important because it is the only inexhaustible resource in which my love, peace, compassion, and joy depend on.

How and against what are you protesting?

I’m protesting against any form of defined existence, injustice, and all inhumanity by giving love.

„To me any kind of protest – be it symbolic or actual – is a positive contribution to the ideal world.“

Taking a look at the current state of the world, does your urge to take a stand, to speak out, to act get stronger?

Definitely yes. My aim for writing is to save the world from anger, violence, jealousy, competitiveness, and lust for power, or at least show the next generation the root cause of all evil.

Is there room for more than symbolic protest within the realm pop culture? How can pop culture bring about change, even beyond the already converted?

To me any kind of protest – be it symbolic or actual – is a positive contribution to the ideal world. The main important thing is that everyone has to remain faithful to the just cause. Pop culture has been playing this role from long ago and it is still faithful to the cause.

What is the most urgent cause of your art?

To help people blossom in love and make the whole world celebrate peace and beauty.

