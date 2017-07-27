Anger & Resistance No. 9: Rebeca Lane, Guatemala – „Resistance is the only way to survive“

Print issue SPEX No. 375 focuses upon anger and resistance in pop culture. For this reason SPEX invited artists from all over the globe to answer the question: Is Anger An Energy? Read the full-length interviews online only. Today: Rebeca Lane from Guatemala.

What does anger mean to you? And how important is resistance for you?

Anger is a common feeling for me being from Guatemala. There are too many injustices, and too many reasons to be angry. It’s a trigger to write from my guts. Resistance is the only way to survive. Without resistance the enemies of life would triumph. We resist because we are defending life and a good living.

How and against what are you protesting?

I protest against a militarized government and society that systematically uses violence to enforce fear and domination. I protest against racism in a country with a majority of indigenous population living in poverty. I protest against machismo and patriarchy and violence against women and transgender people.

„Hip Hop culture in Central America is not aligned with music industry, so through Hip Hop we’re surviving the commoditization of music.“

Taking a look at the current state of the world, does your urge to take a stand, to speak out, to act get stronger?

Art has the power to communicate feelings and emotions, and I think that’s vital to survive a world with a systemic crisis caused by the failure of neoliberalism. I try to use my music to protest, but also to share love and social conscience, emotions we need to survive and resist this world. I use it also to reconnect with the wisdom of my ancestors, because they survived and resisted colonization and war.

Is there room for more than symbolic protest within the realm pop culture? How can pop culture bring about change, even beyond the already converted?

I think Hip Hop culture in Central America is not aligned with music industry, so through Hip Hop we’re surviving the commoditization of music. We speak what’s going on on our daily lives, our struggles and problems, and this is precisely what the music industry wants to erase. They want to promote a life mode of luxury and fame that’s not real ‚cause is not possible under poverty conditions. We keep it real because we are honest in our lyrics.

What is the most urgent cause of your art?

I want to build a better world and society. I refuse to accept violence, war, nature’s destruction and cultural genocide as a common practice of the first world towards brown and black communities.

Alle Kurzinterviews mit Künstlerinnen und Künstlern aus aller Welt zum Thema Wut & Widerstand, die im Rahmen des Schwerpunkts in der Printausgabe SPEX No. 375 in gekürzter Form zu lesen sind, werden nach und nach online veröffentlicht. Das Heft kann im Onlineshop versandkostenfrei bestellt werden.