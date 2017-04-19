Videopremiere: EMA „Aryan Nation“ / Neues Album im August

Es geht immer noch ein bisschen schlimmer: Auf ihr 2014er Album The Future’s Void folgt für EMA die „Aryan Nation“. Weiter geht’s dann mit neuem Album im August: Exile In The Outer Ring.

Erika M. Anderson kommt aus South Dakota. 61,5% der Wähler haben dort im vergangenen November für Donald Trump gestimmt. Die Musikerin, inzwischen in Portland, Oregon zuhause, hat deshalb eine Botschaft an die alte Heimat: ihren neuen Song „Aryan Nation“, dessen Video heute auf SPEX.de Premiere feiert.

Dazu schreibt Anderson: „This is for my people in the middle country. I don’t look down on, or laugh at, serious issues such as poverty or drug problems. I believe your situations are real, your pain is real. I’m not here to ridicule or dismiss you. But as a person who came from heartland America, I also believe that there is another way than directing your anger at those who often have less power than you. Don’t let your discontent or your patriotism be exploited. Don’t look down, look up.“

„Aryan Nation“ ist zugleich der erste Song aus Exile In The Outer Ring, dem dritten Album von Andersons Projekt EMA, das am 25. August bei City Slang erscheinen wird. Die Platte folgt auf The Future’s Void aus dem Jahr 2014