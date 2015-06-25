»I’m sure Paradjanov wouldn’t want some kid in NY pissing all over his masterpiece and calling it a soundtrack!« – Nicolas Jaar veröffentlicht Pomegranates als kostenlosen Download

Nach dem Ende seines Bandprojekts Darkside hatte Nicolas Jaar bereits Anfang 2015 einen alternativen Soundtrack zum Avant-Sowjet-Film The Color of Pomegranates aus dem Jahr 1969 veröffentlicht. Via Twitter teilte er nun einen Download-Link, über den sich das Album Pomegranates samt einiger Zugaben in Gänze herunterladen lässt.

Neben den 20 Stücken zum armenischen Film-Klassiker von Sergei Parajanov enthält das Granatapfel-Download-Paket sowohl das Artwork (unten) und einige Fotos als auch eine ausführliche Notiz Jaars zum Projekt, in der er unter anderem erläutert, dass die Vielzahl der »Ambient«-Tracks bereits fertig war, bevor er sich entschloss, einen Soundtrack daraus zusammenzustellen. Die nun veröffentlichte Version sei jedoch keine komplett mit dem Psychedelic-Film abgeglichene Version. Ein Auszug:

A the beginning of 2015 my friend Milo heard some of these songs and told me about the film. I watched it and was dumbfounded. I felt the aesthetic made complete sense with the strange themes I had been obsessed with over the past couple of years. I was curious to see what my songs sounded like when synced with the images, which turned into a 2-day bender where I soundtracked the entire film, creating a weird collage of the ambient music I had made over the last 2 years.

The film gave me a structure to follow and themes to stick to. It gave clarity to this music that was made mostly out of and through chaos. It also gave me the balls to put it out… I wanted to do some screenings but the guy who owns the rights to the film only wants the original version of the movie out there. I can’t blame him, I’m sure Paradjanov wouldn’t want some kid in NY pissing all over his masterpiece and calling it a soundtrack! I’ve listened to it a couple of times without watching the movie and I think it stands on its own. Or at least I hope it can!

Überdies ist zu lesen, dass die Veröffentlichung des Albums als Doppel-LP auf Vinyl über sein Label Other People vage geplant sei. Ende Mai diesen Jahres hatte der chilenisch-amerikanische Produzent mit der Maxi-LP Nymphs II seine erste Solo-12-Inch seit vier Jahren herausgebracht.

Tracklist Pomegranates

01.) Garden of Eden

02.) Construction

03.) Pass the Time

04.) Survival

05.) The Fool and His Harem

06.) Nothingness

07.) Near Death

08.) Beasts of This Earth

09.) Fall Into Time

10.) Folie à deux

11.) Screams at the Edge of Dawn

12.) Divorce

13.) Three Windows

14.) Tourists

15.) Shame

16.) Tower of Sin

17.) Club Kapital

18.) Volver

19.) Spirit

20.) Muse